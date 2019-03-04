Pietruszkiewicz honored at UE’s 24th president

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Evansville celebrated its inauguration on Sunday.
Students and faculty honored Christopher Pietruszkiewicz as he officially became a purple ace.
Pietruszkiewicz started the job as president back in July 2018. Since then, he has made a huge impact on the UE community and the city of Evansville.
Students, faculty, and the board of trustees all stood up to speak kind words of the new president and his family.
Officially welcoming them to the UE family, students spoke about his kindness and generosity.
Faculty and staff members spoke about the support he gives and his willingness to show up anytime he’s needed.
One thing everyone had in common, is that they knew the future of UE is in good hands.
" I don’t know any other universities who are lucky enough to have a president who spends their valentine’s day with their wife, referring intramural championship basketball games. Your servant heart is contagious we are delighted to welcome you to the aces family today and help celebrate this important day with you," said Senior Morgan Goebel.
The president ended the ceremony by reminding the audience of the amazing students that have come out of UE and the accomplishments they’ve made.
Pietruszkiewicz says the next 100 years will be even better.
