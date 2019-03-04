Neighborhood Watch: SWAT team training; ISP patrol limited reception areas

INDIANA (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department’s SWAT team took part in some training.
North Park Church recently closed and was generous to let EPD use their space while it’s being renovated. Officers say it’s important to stay up to date on their training.
“Law changes every year, different case laws," SWAT Sgt. Mike Gray explains. "There’s a variety of circumstances we would respond to and we try to cover all of those bases during our monthly trainings.”
In addition to the monthly training, the SWAT team trains for two weeks; once in April and once in September.
And here’s a service of law enforcement you might not know exists, but thankfully it does.
Indiana State Police say troopers routinely patrol areas with limited or no cell service during bad weather looking for stranded motorists or crashes.
We have all driven into a remote area and had a call drop. Now, imagine sliding into a ditch in one of those area.
Seeing the lights of a state police cruiser coming at you would be a very good thing.
