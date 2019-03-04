$1 million block grant given to Calhoun for wastewater improvements

CALHOUN, KY (WFIE) - In McLean County, Calhoun’s wastewater treatment plant is set to undergo major renovations.
The Department for Local Government announced that a million dollars in grant money has been given to the project.
The total project is expected to come in just under five-million-dollars.
The block grant is not the only funding source that will help cover the cost. The federal funds will help with the city’s design and construction of a new 400-thousand gallon a day wastewater treatment plant.
The current facility was built in 1973, modified six years later, and not designed to treat phosphorus in the water.
Because of that, the utility has had to pay about $15,000 a year to buy chemicals needed to bring flows into the required limits, and permit violations have led to enforcement action.
The city, through GRADD, also locked down a 1.9-million-dollar grant and 2-million-dollar loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Rural Development.
“We’re hoping everything will run as normal when they start the process and keep any disruption to a bare minimal. My understanding, right now, it would run consistently the way it is, and we’re staying positive that’s the way it will run," McLean County Judge Executive, Mike Burden, said by phone.
The changes are expected to not only improve service, but also water quality for nearly 500 homes and businesses.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.