Man awaiting sentencing in murder case arrested after hitting parked van
Police say he tested almost twice the legal limit for alcohol.
By Jared Goffinet | March 4, 2019 at 3:50 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 4:05 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A man awaiting sentencing in connection with murder is back in jail, accused in an OWI hit and run.

Jalil Fellows, 27-years-old was booked just before 4 a.m. Monday. Police say Fellows crashed into a parked van on Gum Street.

Jalil Fellows, 27-years-old (WFIE)

According to officers, Fellows parked in front of a home a few houses away and went inside. Police say he tested almost twice the legal limit for alcohol.

Court documents show fellows is set to be sentenced next month after a plea agreement in a murder case.

Fellows set up a drug deal and robbery that ended in the murder of Christopher Hoefling, police say.

Earl Martin was recently sentenced to 135 years in prison in that murder.

