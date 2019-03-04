Man awaiting sentencing in murder case arrested after hitting parked van

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A man awaiting sentencing in connection with murder is back in jail, accused in an OWI hit and run.
Jalil Fellows, 27-years-old was booked just before 4 a.m. Monday. Police say Fellows crashed into a parked van on Gum Street.
According to officers, Fellows parked in front of a home a few houses away and went inside. Police say he tested almost twice the legal limit for alcohol.
Court documents show fellows is set to be sentenced next month after a plea agreement in a murder case.
Fellows set up a drug deal and robbery that ended in the murder of Christopher Hoefling, police say.
Earl Martin was recently sentenced to 135 years in prison in that murder.
