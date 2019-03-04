Man arrested after investigation at KY retirement facility

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) - An investigation at a Central City, Kentucky retirement and assisted living facility has led to the arrest of one man so far.
According to a news release from the Central City Police Department, Jimmy Shrewsberry, 58-years-old, of Drakesboro, Kentucky is now in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. The investigation, which began at Spark Nursing Center on February 28, led to an arrest warrant being issued for Shrewsberry and resulted in his arrest later that day.
Per the news release from police, Shrewsberry is charged with:
- Rape, 2nd Degree
- Sexual Abuse, 3 Counts, 1st Degree
- Sodomy, 2nd Degree
Sparks Nursing Center’s Facebook page lists them as a retirement and assisted living facility.
Central City Police say this is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
