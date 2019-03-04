Louisiana student applies to wrong ‘SLCC,’ gets warm welcome from Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU/CNN) - A Louisiana student’s college application mistake went viral and led to opportunities she’d never really considered.
Kaitlynn Lovelady applied to the wrong college and tweeted about it.
She never expected the response she got.
Lovelady, a student at Louisiana Lafayette, needed a change of pace when she applied for community college.
She typed in SLCC, submitted an application and paid a fee to what she thought was South Louisiana Community College.
"I was just like oblivious,” she said. “I go and I fill out everything and it was like, oh, OK, I didn't realize until the very end of the application process that it was Salt Lake City."
She tweeted about her experience last Wednesday.
"I just applied to SLCC for summer class only to realize it's Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City, UT, instead of South Louisiana Community College. Goodbye $40!"
She had no idea Utah would take notice.
"I wasn't expecting to get that much attention from it,” she said. “When you look at a tweet you can see how many have seen it. I had over 30,000 interactions with that tweet."
The tweet caught fire with most people saying the mistake might be fate.
The Utah National Guard replied “Best mistake you'll ever make.”
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox retweeted “Kaitlynn, we don’t know each other but trust me when I tell you that might be the best $40 you’ve ever spent.”
“I was surprised. I was like, ‘the lieutenant governor’, I was like, ‘that’s kind of a big deal,’” she said.
“The thing that was all said throughout was how much people love Utah and they all wanted her to have an experience to come here and see this beautiful place,” said Sarah Reale, spokesperson for Salt Lake Community College.
Reale said the mistake happens a lot on social media and has offered to reimburse Lovelady.
Meanwhile, a Utah businessman offered to pay her flight to Salt Lake City for a campus tour.
“Whether she chooses Salt Lake Community College or Southern Louisiana Community College, we’re just excited she’s pursuing higher education,” Reale said.
Lovelady said she would take the Salt Lake City businessman up on his offer.
She's going to visit the campus next month.
She said it will be the first time she’s left Louisiana.
