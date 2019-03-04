Loehrlein to be sentenced for killing wife, trying to kill daughters

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County man who killed his wife and tried to kill his two daughters is expected to be sentenced Monday.
Clint Loehrlein was convicted last year on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Deputies say he shot and killed his wife and stabbed his twin daughters at their Darmstadt home two years ago.
Both girls survived the attack.
Earlier this year, a judge denied Loehrlein’s request for mistrial. Loehrlein’s attorney cited evidence as juror misconduct as the reason for asking for one.
We’ll have a crew at the 11 a.m. sentencing and we’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.