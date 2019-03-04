Lane closures coming to HWY 41 near Twin Bridges Tuesday morning

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A traffic alert for Tuesday morning. There will be lane closures coming to Highway 41 near the Twin Bridges.
Tuesday, the right lane on the northbound side will be shut down between Waterworks Road and the Interstate 69 interchange.
It’s in the area where crews are working on the Fix for 41 project.
Crews will be out from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., replacing a guardrail that was damaged in a crash.
The northbound passing lane will be opened, but restricted.
