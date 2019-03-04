Indiana Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving capture Big Ten Titles in same season for first time in history

The Hoosiers also had a pair of divers earn the highest honor possible in the Big Ten, as both Jessica Parratto and James Connor were named Diver of the Championships. Parratto won the 1-meter and platform dives, as well as a bronze medal in the 3-meter. Connor made the most of his week, taking gold in his two events, the 1-meter and 3-meter dives. On the men’s side, IU has had the Diver of the Championships six of the last eight seasons.