Former classmates remember fallen firefighter Robert Doerr

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Barbie Fowler is one of many who attended Reitz High School with Robbert Doerr.
“He always made me feel good! I was the runt of high school, and he always made me feel good about myself,” said Fowler.
Fowler and several former classmates of Doerr met at Leroy’s Tavern for dinner. It gave them all a chance to reminisce about the man they knew and loved. One by one, they shared personal stories. Some of those stories were about his kind heart.
“I said Robbie did you pay for my stuff? And he just kind of smiled and nodded, and I’m like oh my gosh,” recalled one classmate.
Other stories touched on his sense of humor.
“Do you remember? He stepped up on the tailgate and broke the tailgate! Then got out his wallet and handed me twenty dollars to fix it," said another.
All while enjoying some good pizza, and good beer, just as they say Robbie would have wanted.
“He’d be buying for everybody! He’d be trying to pay the ticket! He was one of those kind of guys,” said Fowler.
Fowler says this won’t be the last time this group gets together to remember their friend. They wish to always keep his memory alive.
