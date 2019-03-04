Evansville’s heavy trash pickup scheduled to start March 25

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville’s Water and Sewer Utility’s annual spring heavy trash pick will start on Monday, March 25 and will run through Friday, May 31.
This annual service is available to city residents who pay for trash service with their water utility bill.
Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, and business/commercial customers are not eligible.
To help keep crews on schedule, heavy trash must be in manageable, organized piles placed next to where the normal weekly trash is collected before 6:00 a.m. on the first day heavy trash collection is scheduled in the area.
Items that can be collected include:
- Carpet
- Furniture
- Appliances
- Electronics
- Building materials and construction debris
Items that won’t be collected include:
- Any trash that Republic Services would pick up as part of its regular residential waste collection contract
- Automobile parts
- Batteries
- Tires
- Hazardous materials
- Computer or computer accessories
- Concrete blocks, bricks or steel poles
- Televisions
To see the collection schedule and area maps, click here.
If a customer puts out heavy trash but the items weren’t collected, you can call Republic Services at 812-424-3345.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.