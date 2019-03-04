Evansville SWAT team trains through real-life simulations

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Monday morning, Evansville SWAT team performed a training simulation that puts officers through real-life situations.
They train this way to better protect you. This simulation involved a suspect hiding behind furniture.
“Law changes every year, different case laws. There’s a variety of circumstances we would respond to and we try to cover all of those bases during our monthly trainings," said Sgt. Mike Gray, Evansville Police Department SWAT.
In addition to the monthly training, the SWAT team trains for two weeks. Once in April and once in September.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.