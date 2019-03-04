Eagles Softball Drops Two in Florida, Sunday

Wilmington (1-0) 4, USI 2: The Eagles could not overcome a 3-0 deficit as they suffered their second straight loss. Wilmington used a “small ball” strategy and timely hitting to score a tally in the top of the first inning; then capitalized on a leadoff walk and back-to-back singles to score a pair of runs in the sixth. USI, which came up empty in the fifth inning after having runners at the corners and no outs, finally broke through on the scoreboard in the last part of the sixth inning when junior shortstop Taylor Ricketts (Georgetown, Kentucky) hit a two-run single to centerfield. After a Wilmington run in the top of the frame, the Eagles brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but a fly out to right field ended the Eagles’ hopes of a comeback.Senior pitcher/outfielder Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana) was charged with the loss after giving up three runs off seven hits in five-plus innings of work. Bradley (1-2) had four strikeouts and issued one walk in the loss.