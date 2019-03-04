On Alert For Bitter Cold and Slick Spots

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We remain on alert this morning for sub-zero wind chills and isolated slick spots. Road temperatures remained above freezing for most of Sunday, most of the snow didn't stick until temps dropped below freezing.
Temps today nearly 30-degrees below normal for early March. Clear and quivering this morning with temps dropping (9-14) above with wind chills (-5 to zero). Sunny but cold as high temps only reach the lower to mid-20's. Northwest winds 10 to 20 will keep wind chills in the low single digits.
Sunny on Tuesday with high temps in the lower 30′s. The next potential weather maker will arrive on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, rain could mix with snow as high temps reach the upper 30′s/lower 40′s. Rain likely on Friday as high temps climb into the upper 40′s.
