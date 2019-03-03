WATCH: SC student with autism gets dream shot in state championship game

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Xavier Major is a big fan and supporter of the Ridge View High Blazers basketball team.
The RVHS senior, who has autism, has suited up for the Blazers this season. On Saturday, however, Blazers head coach Yerrick Stoneman gave Major a chance to play during the South Carolina state championship game on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.
Not only did Major, affectionately known as X, show incredible hustle with the rest of the team, he even made a bucket with a sweet reverse layup. Major was clearly overjoyed with the bucket and continued to hustle down the court, with a little celebration in between.
Just a day after the game, Major said he felt "excellent" getting the chance to play the game he loves.
"Well my classmates and friends are good and they are so very happy for me," Major said.
So is one of his teachers who posted very sweet and loving posts about his debut on the big stage.
Coach Stoneman said it’s great to have been a part of X’s big moment.
“He means the world to the program. It’s all about helping these young men develop into great citizens," Stoneman said. "For him to have his one shining moment is special because of all the work he has put in this year.”
