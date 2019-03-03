500 people brave the snow for 41st Maple Sugarbush Festival

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The snow might have kept some of us inside on Sunday, but over 500 people braved the weather to take part in Evansville’s 41st annual Maple Sugarbush Festival.
People went on a hike to learn the full process of how they make their syrup from start to finish. They also learned to tap trees and boil the sap to make 100% pure maple syrup.
They celebrated with an all you can eat breakfast.
With the long winter we’ve had, the park’s staff say they are going to keep collecting sap so they will be selling more syrup than usual this year.
