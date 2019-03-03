IU qualifies 20 for Big Ten Championship Finals

Defending champion Ian Finnerty earned the No. 2 seed for the Championship Final of the 200 breaststroke, posting a time of 1:53.28. Freshman Zane Backes dropped over five seconds off his PR, qualifying fifth overall with a time of 1:54.09. Also swimming in the A Final for IU will be Gary Kostbade, who recorded a career-best time of 1:54.47.