IU qualifies 20 for Big Ten Championship Finals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WFIE) -The No. 2-ranked Indiana University men’s swimming and diving team had another stellar showing in prelims at the Campus Recreation & Wellness Center Natatorium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday morning.
The Hoosiers qualified 20 swimmers and divers for Friday night finals and will also have four swimmers in the 1,650 freestyle. IU will have 12 compete in Championship Finals, four in B Finals and four in C Finals.
IU sits atop the leaderboard with 1,144 points, with Michigan in second place with a total of 1,026. Ohio State remains in third place with a score of 823.
200 Backstroke
After repeating as 100 backstroke champion on Friday night, Gabriel Fantoni earned the No. 1 seed for the 200 backstroke Championship Final on Saturday night, posting a career-best time of 1:40.82. Joining Fantoni in the A Final will be 2018 Big Ten champion Mohamed Samy (1:41.95) and Jacob Steele (1:42.11, PR).
Wilson Beckman will swim in the C Final after touching with a time of 1:44.40.
100 Freestyle
2019 Big Ten champion in the 200 freestyle, Zach Apple qualified as the No. 2 seed for the Championship Final of the 100 freestyle on Saturday morning, posting a NCAA A cut and personal-best time of 41.81. Joining Apple in the A Final will be Bruno Blaskovic, who earned the No. 3 seed with a PR of 42.22.
Freshman Jack Franzman will swim in the B Final after touching with a personal-best time of 43.13, while both Griffin Eiber (43.58, PR) and Brandon Hamblin (43.71, PR) will compete in the C Final.
200 Breaststroke
Defending champion Ian Finnerty earned the No. 2 seed for the Championship Final of the 200 breaststroke, posting a time of 1:53.28. Freshman Zane Backes dropped over five seconds off his PR, qualifying fifth overall with a time of 1:54.09. Also swimming in the A Final for IU will be Gary Kostbade, who recorded a career-best time of 1:54.47.
Matt Jerden will swim in the B Final after touching with a PR of 1:55.24.
200 Butterfly
Two-time defending champion Vini Lanza earned the No. 1 seed for the Championship Final on Saturday night, posting a time of 1:41.46. Freshman Van Mathias (1:42.30, PR) and sophomore Corey Gambardella (1:42.67, PR) will also swim in the B Final for IU.
Freshman Jakub Karl will compete in the C Final after registering a PR of 1:47.58.
Platform Dive
After winning silver medals in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives this week, sophomore Andrew Capobianco qualified fourth overall for the Championship Final of the platform dive with a total of 396.20. Capobianco is the only diver to qualify for all three A Finals this week.
Both Cole VanDevender (330.70, PR) and Mory Gould (329.10) earned spots in the B Final of the platform dive.
The 2019 Men’s Big Ten Championships conclude on Saturday evening with the finals of the 1,650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, platform dive and 400 freestyle relay. Action gets underway at the Campus Recreation & Wellness Center Natatorium at 7:30 p.m. ET.
200 Backstroke
Gabriel Fantoni – 1:40.82 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Mohamed Samy – 1:41.95 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut)
Jacob Steele – 1:42.11 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Wilson Beckman – 1:44.40 (C Final – NCAA B Cut)
100 Freestyle
Zach Apple – 41.81 (Championship Final – NCAA A Cut, Personal Best
Bruno Blaskovic – 42.22 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Jack Franzman – 43.13 (B Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Griffin Eiber – 43.58 (C Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Brandon Hamblin – 43.71 (C Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
26. Thomas Vanderbrook – 44.20
200 Breaststroke
Ian Finnerty – 1:53.28 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut)
Zane Backes – 1:54.09 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Gary Kostbade – 1:54.47 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Matt Jerden – 1:55.24 (B Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
200 Butterfly
Vini Lanza – 1:41.46 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut)
Van Mathias – 1:42.30 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Corey Gambardella – 1:42.67 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Jakub Karl – 1:47.58 (C Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Platform Dive
Andrew Capobianco – 396.20 (Championship Final – NCAA Zones Qualifying Score)
Cole VanDevender – 330.70 (B Final – NCAA Zones Qualifying Score, Personal Best)
Mory Gould – 329.10 (B Final – NCAA Zones Qualifying Score)
Courtesy: IU Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.