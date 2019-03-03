Henderson man arrested after running from police

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A Deputy with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle parked in a parking lot while patrolling that was occupied by Anthony Blake who was wanted on a warrant for Persistent Felony Offender.
The news release says when authorities tried to make contact with Blake, he drove off.
According to the news release, Blake led the police on a chase on Highway 60 from Booth Field Road and continued westbound on Highway 60. During the chase, authorities say Blake followed most traffic laws and at times sped up to 12 mph over the speed limit, but still refused to stop.
Kentucky State Police joined the chase and eventually took over. Henderson County Deputies were able to deploy spike strips which dropped Blake’s speed to about 20 mph.
The press release states that a Kentucky State Trooper was then able to use a PIT maneuver to safely stop Blake in the 13000 block of Highway 60 East in Reed, Kentucky.
They say Blake was arrested without incident and without any injuries.
He was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center. Blake is being held on a $50,0000 bond.
