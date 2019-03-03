Alert for snow and frigid wind chills

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We remain on alert today and Monday for light snow accumulation, slick road conditions, and frigid wind chill values.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 tonight for a large portion of the Tri-State.
One to two inches of snow will be possible, mainly along and north of I-64, with an inch or less expected for most locations south of I-64.
Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 30s throughout the day today. With temperatures teetering right around the freezing point, it is hard to tell for sure what the impacts from this system will be.
While snow will remain likely until the early afternoon, it doesn’t look like the snow will be very heavy and it may not all stick to the roads. However, you should still be careful of slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.
The snow is just the first half of this Alert Day. As the snow moves out and our skies begin to clear this evening, temperatures will drop. Whatever moisture is left on the roads will likely freeze as temperatures fall into the teens with wind chills near or possibly even below zero by sunrise on Monday.
The good news is that we will have mostly sunny skies Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but that won’t do a whole lot to warm us up. High temperatures will only make it into the mid 20s Monday, upper 20s to near 30° Tuesday, and low to mid 30s Wednesday with low temperatures in the teens each morning.
