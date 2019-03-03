Alert for frigid wind chills tonight and Monday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We remain on alert tonight through Monday morning for frigid wind chills and isolated slick spots.
Because road temperatures remained above freezing for most of the day, most of the snow we saw earlier today didn’t stick. However, if there is any moisture left on the roads tonight, it will likely freeze as temperatures fall into the low teens.
Wind chill values will fall to near or possibly even below zero by Monday morning.
The good news is that our skies will clear overnight, and we will see plenty of sunshine on Monday. However, that sunshine will not do much to warm us up. Temperatures will only make it into the mid 20s Monday afternoon with wind chills in the low to mid teens.
The mostly sunny skies will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but our warmup will be slow with high temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30° Tuesday and mid 30s Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the teens both mornings.
We break back into the 40s and 50s for the end of the week, but a mix of rain and snow is possible Thursday with scattered rain showers Friday, Saturday, and early Sunday. We may even get a few rumbles of thunder Saturday night.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.