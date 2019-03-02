UE dismisses Feehan

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Evansville’s athletic department confirmed to 14 Sports that graduate transfer Shea Feehan was officially dismissed off the Purple Aces basketball team.
We learned Feehan, the first grad transfer in program history, was kicked off the team after violating team standards due to academics.
The fifth-year averaged 9.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 24 minutes per game this season for the team.
The 6-foot guard appeared in 28 games and was a starter in 17 of the contests until midway thru the season.
Next up for UE is Arch Madness where the Aces will play Illinois State at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.