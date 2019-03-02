EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Local lacrosse teams took part in the third annual sticks against cancer event to kick off the season.
The jamboree style tournament wrapped up at North High School.
Teams from the local high schools faced off and helped raise money for Gilda’s Club of Evansville. Proceeds from the gates, concessions, and t-shirt sales all go to benefit Gilda’s Club.
Officials say they’ve seen their donations numbers go up each year.
They say it’s a good way to get exposure for an up and coming sport and a good cause.
