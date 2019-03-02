OCU Women end season to Bluefield College

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) -The Oakland City University women’s basketball team hosted the Rams of Bluefield College with an automatic berth in the NCCAA National Tournament on the line. After scratching out a 24-23 halftime lead, the Oaks fell behind 38-33 at the end of three quarters. OCU cut the lead to three with one minute left to play, but were unable to get over the hump, losing 59-47.