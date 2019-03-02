Men’s basketball defeats Valpo in regular season finale

Evansville made a nice run to take its largest lead, outscoring Valpo by a 12-2 margin to go up by a 24-18 score inside of three minutes left in the half. K.J. Riley had six of the points while Noah Frederking added a 3-pointer and John Hall capped it off with a free throw. Over the final portion of the period, the Crusaders rallied back to take a 28-27 halftime lead when Derrik Smits knocked down a pair of free throws in the final seconds. Hill led UE with 11 in the half while Riley scored 10.