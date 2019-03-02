Eagles split opening day of Spring Games

CLERMONT, Florida (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Softball forged a split on the opening day of The Spring Games Saturday morning. The Screaming Eagles began the day with a 3-2 setback to Midwest Region foe Cedarville University before erupting for a 12-2 win over Northern State University in the second game.
USI (7-5) returns to action Sunday at 3 p.m. (CST) when it takes on No. 14 Grand Valley State University. The Eagles also play Wilmington University (Delaware) Sunday at 5:15 p.m. Both games will be carried live on 95.7 The Spin, while live stats, audio and video (FloSoftball) can be accessed at GoUSIEagles.com. \
Cedarville (4-1) 3, USI 2
The Eagles found themselves playing catchup from the start as the Yellow Jackets scored in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.
Back-to-back doubles by junior pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) and junior outfielder Allison Schubert (Nicholasville, Kentucky) pulled the Eagles into a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the first, but a Cedarville run in the third inning followed by a solo home run in the sixth put USI into a 3-1 hole with two innings to play.
Schubert, who was 2-of-3 at the plate with two RBIs, hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to get the Eagles to within a single tally, but that was as close as USI would get as the Yellow Jackets held on for the win.
Senior outfielder/pitcher Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana) was charged with the loss after giving up three runs, two earned, off nine hits in seven innings of work. Bradley (1-1) struck out two batters, while issuing two walks.
USI 12, Northern State (4-3) 2
Sophomore outfielder Alicia Webb (Elberfeld, Indiana) went 3-of-4 with two runs scored and a career-high four RBIs as USI’s offense exploded for 12 runs off 12 hits.
Leonhardt had a perfect game going through five-and-two-thirds innings of work and USI led 7-0 before the Wolves were able to get their first baserunner.
USI began the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning as a two-run single by Webb broke the scoreless tie.
Leonhardt and freshman utility player Kat Mueller (Evansville, Indiana) each had RBIs in a four-run fourth inning as USI extended its lead to 6-0, while an RBI-single by sophomore first baseman Haley Shouse (Borden, Indiana) put USI up 7-0 in the fifth inning.
Northern State capitalized on a two-out walk to get onto the scoreboard in the sixth inning. The Wolves broke up the no-hit bid with a single following the walk, while a two-run double broke up the shutout.
The Eagles, however, responded with a five-run seventh inning to end any thought of a Northern State comeback. Webb had a pair of RBIs in the inning, while freshman pitcher Katie Back (Indianapolis, Indiana) also had an RBI.
Leonhardt (5-1) earned the win after giving up two runs off two hits in six innings of work. She struck out seven batters and issued just one walk.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.