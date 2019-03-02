Eagles edge Bearcats in overtime thriller

LEBANON, Ill. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball survived foul trouble, turnovers and, most-importantly, its opponent as the Screaming Eagles edged host McKendree University, 75-73, in a Great Lakes Valley Conference overtime thriller in their regular-season finale Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore guard Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana) hit a pair of free throws with less than two seconds left in overtime to give the Eagles the win after a great defensive effort by junior guard Ashley Johnson (Louisville, Kentucky) just moments earlier.
With the score tied at 73-73, McKendree (13-14, 7-11 GLVC) had the ball at half court with 16 seconds to play for what was supposed to be the final shot. Johnson, however, tipped the ball away with less than 10 seconds to play and, after diving on the floor to get the ball, she passed it to DeHart, who took the ball in for a fast break layup.
DeHart, however, was tangled up freshman guard Jenna Krause, who was whistled for the foul, as she went in for what would have been the game-winning layup. DeHart made both free throw attempts and Krause could not get a desperation heave to fall as time expired.
Johnson was the subject of a questionable no-call at the end of regulation as her attempt at the game-winner in the closing seconds missed its mark after she was bumped on her shot attempt by a McKendree post player. Her steal in the final 10 seconds of overtime likely saved the game for USI, which already had three players on the bench with five fouls and herself facing disqualification with her next foul.
The Bearcats capitalized on the Eagles’ foul trouble to overcome a 16-point first-half deficit. Free throws, were bittersweet for McKendree, however, as the Bearcats were just 25-of-40 from the charity stripe.
USI (20-8, 13-5 GLVC), on the other hand, went 12-of-15 (.800) from the free throw line and used a strong shooting performance to capture the win. The Eagles connected on 29-of-60 (.483) from the field for the game, including 15-of-27 (.556) in the first half.
Key statistics
USI had 25 turnovers, which translated into 26 points for McKendree. The Eagles, however, held the Bearcats to just 36.2 percent (21-58) from the field, including 7-of-27 (.259) in the first half.
Statistical leaders
Senior center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) led the Eagles with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals. Sophomore guard Kennedy Williams (Marshall, Illinois) added 12 points, while sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) added 10 points. USI had six players with at least seven points. Sophomore guard Sydney Diekhoff had 26 points and seven steals to lead McKendree, while junior forward Megan Jensen finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Up next
USI begins the GLVC Tournament Friday against an opponent to be announced—most likely either Maryville University or Bellarmine University—at the Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. Pairings will be announced Saturday night.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.