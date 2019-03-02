Daviess Co. deputies arrest man on felony warrant out of Florida

(SOURCE: Daviess Co. Detention Center)
By Matthew DeVault | March 2, 2019 at 1:28 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 1:44 PM

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Daviess County Sheriff Deputies responded to a residence in the 5200 block of Pleasant Valley Road to carry out an active warrant from Walton County, Florida.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies arrested 27-year-old Robert Michael Moak. He was arrested on a warrant of Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a minor.

Authorities say the arrest happened without incident, and Moak will face extradition back to Florida.

