Daviess Co. deputies arrest man on felony warrant out of Florida

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Daviess County Sheriff Deputies responded to a residence in the 5200 block of Pleasant Valley Road to carry out an active warrant from Walton County, Florida.
According to the arrest affidavit, deputies arrested 27-year-old Robert Michael Moak. He was arrested on a warrant of Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a minor.
Authorities say the arrest happened without incident, and Moak will face extradition back to Florida.
