Alert Day Sunday-Monday: Timing and snow amounts updated

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The Tri-State is still on track to receive some light snow Sunday morning and bitter cold wind chills Sunday night through Monday. Accumulations have trended down a bit in Saturday morning’s models. Generally around an inch, possibly 2 for southern Indiana and southern Illinois. In Kentucky, amounts of an inch or less seem likely.
The timing for the snow has stayed consistent over the last several days of model data. We’re expecting snow to begin early Sunday morning, between 6am and 9am:
In the 9am to noon timeframe on Sunday, snow will likely accumulate on roads and create slick driving on untreated roadways. Visibility may be reduced during this time as well. Snow will gradually taper off during the afternoon as northwest winds send temperatures down.
Wind chills will be a factor later Sunday night and early Monday. Northwest winds at 15-20 will make it feel like single digits to near-zero on Monday morning:
Temperatures will remain about 15 to 20 degrees below the normals through the middle of next week. We’ll gradually warm into the 50′s by Friday.
