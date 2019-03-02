Alert for accumulating snow, frigid cold

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We remain on alert Sunday and Monday for accumulating snow, slick road conditions, and frigid wind chill values.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a large portion of the Tri-State from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Sunday. One to two inches of snow will be possible, mainly along and north of the Ohio River.
Tonight will be mostly dry but cloudy with low temperatures in the low 30s. There is a slight chance we could see some rain/snow mix late tonight into early Sunday morning, but most of the snow will fall during the day on Sunday.
Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 30s throughout most of the day on Sunday. With temperatures teetering right around the freezing point, it is hard to tell for sure what the impacts from this system will be.
While snow looks likely from around 6 or 7 a.m. until the early afternoon, it doesn’t look like the snow will be very heavy, it may not all stick to the roads, and there may also be some rain mixed in at times, especially in western Kentucky. However, you should still be very careful of slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.
The snow is just the first half of this Alert Day. As the snow moves out and our skies begin to clear Sunday evening, the wind will pick up and temperatures will drop. Whatever moisture is left on the roads will likely freeze as temperatures fall into the teens with wind chills near zero by sunrise on Monday.
The good news is that we will have mostly sunny skies Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but that won’t do a whole lot to warm us up. High temperatures will only make it into the mid 20s Monday, upper 20s to near 30° Tuesday, and low to mid 30s Wednesday with low temperatures in the teens each morning.
