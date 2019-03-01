Western Kentucky defeats UE softball in weekend opener

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WFIE) -Western Kentucky pitcher Kennedy Sullivan tossed a no-hitter as the Hilltoppers defeated the University of Evansville softball team by an 8-0 final in five innings on Friday at the Samford Tournament.
Evansville (6-7) drew two walks on the day while striking out eight times. Katie McLean and Toni Galas picked up the bases on balls for UE. Emily Lockhart made the start, going three innings while allowing six runs. Morgan Florey gave up two runs in a single inning while Ashleigh Downing tossed a scoreless fifth inning.
The Hilltoppers (11-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first before adding three more in the third and two in the fourth. Kendall Smith, Tommi Stowers and Paige Carter recorded two hits apiece. Sullivan did not allow a hit over her five innings. She struck out eight batters.
Tomorrow, the Aces face Houston Baptist at 9 a.m. before taking on Samford at 11:30 a.m.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
