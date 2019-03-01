Warrick Co. commissioners see projects moving ahead

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - The annual State of Warrick County speech was delivered on Friday.
City leaders gathered at Rolling Hills Country Club in Newburgh.
Among the topics were the growth across the county, with the amount of trails expanding to some larger projects around Boonville.
Commissioners also talked about bringing a high-speed internet project to most of the county.
They say they’re proud of the collaboration to keep these projects moving full steam ahead.
Another topic discussed was the Web.com golf championship set for this year at Victoria National Golf Club.
