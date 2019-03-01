Two Owensboro men arrested on child porn charges

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Two men have been arrested on child pornography charges.
Kentucky State Police says they arrested 24-year-old Joshua Simpson and 31-year-old Alan Simpson-Fulkerson Thursday evening at their Owensboro home.
KSP says they were arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. State police say they began the investigation after discovering Joshua Simpson sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.
Joshua Simpson is currently charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, twenty counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, and three counts of promoting a minor in under 16 in a sexual performance.
Alan Simpson-Fulkerson is facing 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
KSP says another man, 32-year-old Christopher Sweeney, was arrested on an unrelated arrest warrant.
The investigation is ongoing.
