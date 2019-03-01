Trump associate Felix Sater will testify in public, Adam Schiff announces

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says Felix Sater will appear at a public hearing March 14 to testify about President Donald Trump’s effort to build a skyscraper in Russia.
Sater, a Russia-born executive who had worked for the Trump Organization, is a figure in probes into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He's an associate of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, who testified in private before Schiff's panel Thursday.
Sater worked with Cohen on the Trump Tower deal in Moscow that was later abandoned.
Schiff cautioned that Sater's hearing is not likely to be the spectacle that Cohen's public hearing was a day earlier, when Trump's former "fixer" testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
Cohen is heading to prison in May.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.