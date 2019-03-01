Suspect wanted on warrant arrested after short police chase across Twin Bridges

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A short chase across the Twin Bridge from Evansville to Henderson ended in an arrest.
EPD says an officer tried to stop a car on Highway 41, near Walnut, around 1 Friday morning but the car kept going.
Officers say it was a low speed chase, reaching speeds between 30 and 40 mph.
The chase didn’t last long. The driver eventually stopped on the south side of the Twin Bridges. EPD says that driver was wanted on felony warrants out of Kentucky and he was arrested by authorities in Henderson..
Officers say there were three people in the car.
No one was hurt.
