Stun gun used to end suspect’s short escape attempt, ISP says

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Vincennes man is back in custody after state police say he got out of his handcuffs and ran after an arrest.
Troopers say 29-year-old William Pittman was a passenger in a vehicle they pulled over on I-69 in Vanderburgh County Thursday night.
Authorities say they found synthetic marijuana, marijuana, meth, a gun and more than a thousand dollars in the car.
Troopers say Pittman managed to get out of his handcuffs and ran once they pulled into the jail parking lot. He was found a short time later hiding under a van. They say he then tried to get up and run away again, but a stun gun was used on him and he was taken into custody.
Pittman is facing several charges including drug possession, escape and resisting law enforcement.
