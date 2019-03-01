Rawlyk’s goal, assist lead Bolts to point in OT loss

Down 2-0 in the second period, the Thunderbolts would rally to take a 3-2 lead in the third period, off of three unanswered goals. The action started with leading goal-scorer Shayne Morrisey, who put home a loose puck, from Rawlyk and Eric Salzillo, at 9:41 of the second period. Rawlyk’s goal would come with 1:33 left in the period, off of a center rush passing play from Salzillo and Evan Schultz to tie the game. The go-ahead goal in the third came at 2:20, as Carter Shinkaruk deflected a shot from Nick Wright to give Evansville their lone lead of the night, before Pensacola would tie the game later on, and finally win in overtime.