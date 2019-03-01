Rawlyk’s goal, assist lead Bolts to point in OT loss

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -It would be a big offensive night for Evansville Thunderbolts Captain Rory Rawlyk, as he would find the scoresheet twice, a goal to go along with an assist, helping the Thunderbolts earn a point against the red-hot Ice Flyers.
Down 2-0 in the second period, the Thunderbolts would rally to take a 3-2 lead in the third period, off of three unanswered goals. The action started with leading goal-scorer Shayne Morrisey, who put home a loose puck, from Rawlyk and Eric Salzillo, at 9:41 of the second period. Rawlyk’s goal would come with 1:33 left in the period, off of a center rush passing play from Salzillo and Evan Schultz to tie the game. The go-ahead goal in the third came at 2:20, as Carter Shinkaruk deflected a shot from Nick Wright to give Evansville their lone lead of the night, before Pensacola would tie the game later on, and finally win in overtime.
For Evansville, Rawlyk had a goal and assist, Morrissey and Shinkaruk had a goal each, and Salzillo tallied two assists. Ed Minney started the game with 13 saves on 14 shots, and Alex Murray came in and stopped 21 of 24 shots faced in the final two periods, plus overtime.
The Thunderbolts and Ice Flyers meet again at the Ford Center tomorrow night at 7:15pm CT.
