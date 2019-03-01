Program to help get Daviess Co. elementary students back in school

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Several Daviess County elementary schools have too many of students with repeated unexcused absences.
A new program starting Friday will help three different elementary schools in the area fight absenteeism and the Green River Area Development District is paying for it with a new $50,000 a year grant.
The program is for students at Meadow Land, Estes, and Burns elementary schools. It starts with parent-engagement meetings, trying to understand why certain students are showing patterns of unexcused absences.
The schools and GRAAD hope to point parents and guardians in the right direction for resources for help to overcome anything that’s keeping their child from school.
We’re told they will start setting up meetings on Monday with parents.
