Pro shop officially open at The Bridges Golf Course

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - The pro shop is now open at the golf course recently bought the city of Henderson.
The pro shop opened Friday at the former Players Club, now known as The Bridges Golf Course. The city reached a deal with a management company in 2018 to renovate the course, and turn it into The Bridges.
Crews are still doing maintenance work, and working on renovating the clubhouse. The goal is to have everything up and running by July.
“We’re changing about four holes around that makes all four of them come to the clubhouse," Scott Frederick, Golf Shop Manager, explains. "We’re hoping to get a lot of members, a lot of play and a lot of juniors to come out and play.”
On Saturday, The Bridges will have a putting clinic, which runs from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
