Owensboro priest temporarily suspended after sexual abuse allegations

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Diocese of Owensboro has suspended Father Joseph Edward Bradley after a report of sexual abuse of a minor.
It was reported on Tuesday that Fr. Bradley sexually abused an individual while he was the principal at Owensboro Catholic High School in the 1980s. The incident was immediately reported to the Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Kuegal’s Office and the Diocesan Review Board.
Kuegal told us they were contacted by the Diocese on the matter and after it was reviewed, it was sent to the criminal investigations unit at the Owensboro Police Department.
After consulting with the review board, Bishop William Medley followed their recommendation to temporarily suspend Fr. Bradley.
“Our policies require that any priest accused of inappropriate conduct with a minor be suspended to assure the safety of children and youth,” said Bishop Medley. “Our commitment is to take seriously any allegation brought to us while at the same time affording Fr. Bradley a presumption of innocence until more information is available.”
Fr. Bradley was ordained a priest of the diocese in 1975, became a staff member at Owensboro Catholic High School in 1976, where he served as principal from 1980 through 1985. He was the pastor of five parishes in the Diocese of Owensboro, was the vocations director for four years, retired from public ministry in 2011, and began his role as volunteer chaplain at Owensboro High School.
To report abuse to the diocese, current or past, by anyone acting in the name of the Church, please call: 270-852-8380.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.