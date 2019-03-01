Neighbors react to firefigher’s murder

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We spoke with neighbors who heard the shooting that killed Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr.
The 51-year-old was shot just outside his Oakley Street home on Tuesday night. An autopsy showed he died as a result of penetrating trauma relating to a gunshot wound.
Some neighbors were scared to talk with us on Thursday because the killer is still on the loose.
One couple who has lived in the neighborhood for 48 years say they have never felt afraid and even after this tragedy, they refuse to live in fear.
They believe no matter where you live, unfortunately bad things can happen. That’s why they will continue to enjoy their lives in the same place they have the past 48 years.
If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the police.
