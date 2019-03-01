Man in jail after police chase that ended in Daviess Co., KY

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A man is in jail after a police chase that ended in the Daviess County, KY.
Police tell us the chase started Thursday night in Breckinridge County, in Irvington.
We’re told officers tried to pull over 33-year-old Jonathan McDaniel, of Terre Haute, for reckless driving. He led police on a chase that ended when he crashed into a flooded area at the end of Hwy 60 and 231 in Daviess County.
Police say they deployed spike strips in Hardinsburg, and he still made it all the way to Daviess County.
McDaniel was taken to Owensboro Health where he was treated and released. He was taken back to Breckinridge County to be booked into jail.
