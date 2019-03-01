Indiana law enforcement cracking down on aggressive driving with Operation Pull Over

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - Law enforcement agencies across Indiana are stepping up their enforcement of traffic laws for “Operation Pull Over” this March.
Law enforcement make traffic stops everyday, but with the number of calls that come into a department, safety on the roads can’t be a top priority everyday.
Now, many departments across Indiana are putting an emphasis back on safe driving for the month of March.
“Operation Pull Over” is a state funded initiative that many departments throughout the tri-state are a part of. It’s a state government funded initiative that lets law enforcement place extra officers on the roadways to watch for traffic violations.
“The focus is to make the road safer. The focus isn’t to write tickets or put people in jail," said Chief Derek McGraw. Chief McGraw serves as the Chief of Police for Princeton.
McGraw says that they’ve been a apart of Operation Pull Over for years. He says it’s important to have a presence when it comes to keeping drivers safe.
That responsibility falls on the shoulders of everyday officers like Nefty Padilla.
“During OPO we concentrate a lot of time on a complaint where there’s too many cars running a stop sign or they’re speeding through their neighborhood, so we can concentrate more on that," officer Padilla said.
“People get in a zone and you know hey nobody is ever at this stop sign so I just kind of stop and go. Well our job is to make sure they stop at that stop sign and we need to redirect their normal traffic behavior," said McGraw. “So their pattern of traffic flow might be slightly illegal, we need to make sure it’s completely legal.”
According to McGraw the initiative is more than just busting drivers. He says that throughout the blitz, the department will send out social media posts reminding drivers to be safe, compile stats about infractions, and educating drivers during traffic stops.
“I’m not out here to, you know, pull everybody over and give them a ticket. I’m here to let them know hey, I’m pulling you over. Let you know that what you did was wrong. You need to slow down,” Padilla said.
This is one of four blitzes that law enforcement do for OPO. The others are spread out during the year and cover topics like drunk driving, seat belt enforcement, and safe family travel.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.