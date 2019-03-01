HEAT Lab designed to collaborate business ideas

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The new Henderson Entrepreneurial And Technology Lab is now open.
City leaders held a virtual ribbon cutting on Friday.
The HEAT Lab provides a place where people can collaborate on ideas with one another. They’re also partnering with Murray State for the project.
It’s open to the public and Kyndle officials say it will bring some great ideas to the Tri-State.
The HEAT Lab is located in the east wing of the same building as the Henderson Police Department.
