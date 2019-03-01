EVSC presents GAIN to schools statewide

“Looking at academic success through passing or failing a test whether it’s a math test or a high stakes test really isn’t the best predictor of life success, and that’s really what we want for our kids is not just to graduate high school but to be successful throughout every stage of their life whether it’s their job or their community or their family, and those are skills that you develop through attending to the whole child,” says EVSC Director of Neuroeducation Susan Phelps.