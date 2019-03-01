EVSC presents GAIN to schools statewide

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation is getting recognition for its GAIN initiative. It is focused on integrating academics with social emotional learning.
EVSC leaders were in Bloomington for the Whole Child Summit. They were invited to present GAIN to school corporations throughout the state as a model for how to educate the whole child.
This is the first year the curriculum is actually in the classroom, and they are already seeing the benefits.
“This is really one of those initiatives where it’s like a rising tide. It raises all ships,” says EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith.
EVSC is redefining education.
“Looking at academic success through passing or failing a test whether it’s a math test or a high stakes test really isn’t the best predictor of life success, and that’s really what we want for our kids is not just to graduate high school but to be successful throughout every stage of their life whether it’s their job or their community or their family, and those are skills that you develop through attending to the whole child,” says EVSC Director of Neuroeducation Susan Phelps.
Growth in academics through innovation and Neuroeducation, GAIN is developing life skills, managing emotions, and effective communication.
"They really only develop through practice, and so it has to be embedded into instructional practices which is where we created our vision for teaching and learning,” says Phelps.
They teach children a growth mindset.
“The ability to take into consideration other people’s perspectives and think that you have the capacity to push beyond some of that and any of your challenges or potential limitations, so there’s a whole process to getting to that congnitive ability that has to be embedded in the culture,” says Phelps.
The culture is expected to help students for life.
“When I talk to area business leaders and major employers, they talk about the skill sets that they now find are lacking in many of the employees that they’re trying to hire. None of those deficiencies are in the academic world. They all are around those social-emotional learning,” says Dr. Smith.
EVSC started this year with GAIN in early elementary classrooms. Next year it will roll out to all elementary school grades.
Dr. Smith tells us several school corporations are looking to come down to visit and see how EVSC is incorporating GAIN in the classroom.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.