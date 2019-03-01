Eagles reach 20 wins with 93-83 victory

After five lead changes in the next two minutes, the Eagles outscored the Stars, 19-11, over the final seven minutes of the opening half to lead at the break, 45-38. USI senior guard Alex Stein(Evansville, Indiana) led the Eagles during the run to halftime with six of his 13 first half points. Sophomore forward Emmanuel Little (Indianapolis) also had six of the Eagles’ points during the run up to halftime and joined Stein in double-digits with 10 opening stanza points.