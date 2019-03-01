City of Henderson to launch another mass foreclosure

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - It’s a problem in cities across the state and across the country. Blighted homes are costing communities millions of taxpayer money.
In Henderson, leaders are now planning a creative solution to clean up parts of the city and benefit families.
City Attorney Dawn Kelsey recently announced she plans to pursue another mass property foreclosure to recover back taxes and liens.
Kelsey said the last mass foreclosure from 2016 was “highly successful." Kelsey adds that this resulted in some places being redeveloped, which means it’s being added back to the tax rolls.
Commissioner Staton said the percentage of blight properties on the east side is higher than similar neighborhoods in surrounding communities.
“It’s more important now than ever that we do look at this," City Commissioner Brad Staton said, attributing to Kentucky’s looming pension problem. "It’s an investment in our current community, and an investment in our future.
“We came to a natural partnership with Habitat for Humanity," Staton explained. “Because, the east end revitalization is important to every one in the city. What we’ve got now is the opportunity to have three new Habitat houses, just across from the new Splash Park.”
“We’re going to be able to build three safe and affordable Habitat homes right across from the park," Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director Britney Smith said. “With their front porches facing right across from the Splash Park, what can be better than that?”
“You look at it as an impact on our community, and the impact on our future tax revenue stream, then it’s really a win-win for everybody involved," Staton said.
Right now, the city attorney’s office is sending out collection letters to those with delinquent property tax bills. It will shrink the number of tax suits eligible for the mass foreclosure.
In the next few months, residents should know which properties are on the next list of foreclosures.
