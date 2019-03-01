Bud’s bar on Franklin announcing opening date

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -we first told you about Bud’s country Bar and Grill last year.
The new bar will open up on Franklin street on March 22, 2019 only 3 weeks away.
They are hoping to bring a little Nashville to Evansville, IN.
“We have great bands bringing them right out of Nashville and great food. Our chef James has worked up a really good menu” said operations manager Chad Brady.
Before the fun can start there’s still a lot to be done inside.
Wires being connected, boards being cut, and walls need to go up.
The owners say they’re up to the challenge of being ready to open march 22nd.
“We’re gonna serve that in a fish bowl, it’ll be pretty cool, I think that will be our number one seller, you’ll be able to get it all year round now” said Brady.
With opening night so close, Bud’s is holding open interviews this Saturday.
They are looking for everything from cooks to servers and they’re hoping to hire many on the spot.
“If we can’t find something for you here we’ll give you an opportunity to get a call back later and out at marina pointe for a seasonal job” said Brady.
