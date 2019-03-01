Boil advisory issued for some Princeton residents after water main break

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - A boil advisory has been issued for some residents after a water main break on Friday.
According to the Princeton Utilities Department, a precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the following areas:
- 400, 500, 600 blocks of West Monroe Street
- West Pinkey Street
- West Mulberry Street
- 500, 600 blocks of West Christian Street
- 300, 400 blocks of South Forth Street
- 600 block of South Second Street
- 500, 600, 700 blocks of South First
- Hall Street
Anyone with questions can all Princeton Utilities at 812-385-3343.
No timetable for how long the boil advisory is expected to last was provided in the news release. We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
