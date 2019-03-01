Big run lifts Eagles to another win

Senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) led the Eagles with 14 points, three assists and a pair of blocks, while freshman forward Ashlynn Brown (Perrysburg, Ohio) contributed a career-high 13 points and eight rebounds. USI also got 10 points from sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) as well as nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds from senior forward/center Mikayla Rowan (Brazil, Indiana). Freshman guard Lauren Ladowski had 15 points to lead the Stars, who were limited to just 23.6 percent (13-55) from the field and 20.0 percent (4-20) from three-point range. Up next USI finishes the 2018-19 regular-season Saturday at 1 p.m. when it visits McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois. The Bearcats (13-13, 7-10 GLVC) suffered a 69-53 home loss to Bellarmine University Thursday evening.