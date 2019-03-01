On Alert For Sunday Snowfall

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Stubborn clouds today along with mist and some fog early. High temps 40-43.
Mostly cloudy on Saturday and slightly warmer as high temps reach the mid-40’s. Snow mixing with rain early Sunday then changing to snow during the afternoon. High temps in the mid-30’s early then falling into the 20’s during the afternoon. An Arctic blast will drop low temps into the teens Sunday night. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches possible.
High temps on Monday will only manage the lower 20’s under mostly sunny skies.
